Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Won't play Tuesday
Gallagher (concussion) will travel with the team to Detroit but is not available for Tuesday's contest against the Red Wings, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Tuesday's game will be the third that Gallagher missed but he's been skating on his own as well. The 27-year-old forward is getting closer to returning and could be back in the lineup for Thursday's game against Edmonton.
