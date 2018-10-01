Kulak was brought in via trade from Calgary on Wednesday in exchange for Matt Taormina (undisclosed) and Rinat Valiev.

While Kulak will be assigned to AHL Laval, he should top the list of potential blue line call-ups, considering the Habs gave up a pair of defenseman in order to acquire him. The 24-year-old saw action in 71 games for the Flames last season, in which he tallied eight points, 27 PIM and 73 shots while averaging just 12:59 of ice time.