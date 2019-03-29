Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Another two-point night
Kulak scored and tallied an assist Thursday, but Montreal fell to Columbus 6-2.
Kulak has consecutive two-point performances and now has found the scoresheet 16 times in 53 appearances. He also dished out three hits and finished with 18:27 TOI in the loss.
