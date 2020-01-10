Kulak had an assist, two shots, two hits, one blocked shot and was plus-1 over 20:53 of ice time in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Kulak appeared to be the odd man out when Montreal acquired Marco Scandella last week. He was a healthy scratch for a pair of games, before he suited up for two games this week. He replaced rookie Cale Fleury (healthy scratch) on Tuesday and the injured Ben Chiarot (lower body) on Thursday. Kulak is at minus-7 through 32 games and has not been as effective as he was last season. As such, his job is less secure than, say, fellow blueliner Jeff Petry who is at minus-9 but provides a scoring element that Kulak lacks.