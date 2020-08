Kulak registered two assists, one while shorthanded, in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers in Game 5.

Kulak had a hand in both of Joel Armia's tallies in the contest. The pair of helpers accounted for Kulak's first points since his assist in Game 1 against the Penguins in the qualifying round. The 26-year-old blueliner has added 13 blocked shots and 12 hits in nine postseason outings.