Kulak (undisclosed) is practicing for the first time since training camp began Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The Canadiens won't be able to shed any light on why Kulak has been unable to participate until now, but it looks like he should be good to go once Montreal's qualifying round matchup against the Penguins kicks off Aug. 1. The 26-year-old blueliner picked up seven helpers while averaging 17:08 of ice time per contest in 56 appearances during the regular season.