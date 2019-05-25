Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Inks three-year deal with Montreal
Kulak signed a three-year, $5.55 million contract with the Canadiens on Saturday.
Kulak was rock solid as a middle-pairing defenseman for Montreal this season, notching six goals and 18 points while posting a plus-12 rating in 57 games. The 25-year-old should continue to be a dependable bottom-four option for the duration of his deal with the Canadiens, but he lacks the offensive upside necessary to be considered a desirable asset in most fantasy formats.
