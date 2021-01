Kulak had one shot on net and three blocked shots over 14:38 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

The way Carey Price played Saturday, the goalie didn't require much shot-blocking help from his defensemen. Kulak, who was fifth on the Canadiens with 50 blocked shots in 56 games in 2019-20, has blocked three shots in each of the first two games this season. The 27-year-old Kulak is skating on the third pair with rookie Alexander Romanov.