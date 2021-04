Kulak scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Calgary. He also had one hit and one block.

Kulak jumped up ice and beat Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom on a breakaway for his first goal of the season, and his first since March 2019. The 27-year-old Kulak is a defensive-minded defenseman who has produced six points in 36 games on the year.