Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Nets game-winner shorthanded
Kulak scored the game-winning goal while shorthanded in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Avalanche.
Kulak's wrister from the point found its way to and past Colorado's Semyon Varlamov for the first goal of the game midway through the third period. It was the 25-year-old's second of the season and first shorthanded marker of his career. Other than a plus-7 rating, Kulak does not offer much fantasy value.
