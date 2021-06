Kulak posted an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets in Game 4.

Kulak contributed the primary helper on Artturi Lehkonen's first-period marker. The assist was Kulak's first point in 10 playoff contests. He's added nine shots, eight hits and a minus-2 rating in a bottom-four role on the blue line. He may be required to cover a larger role in place of Jeff Petry (upper body) if the latter isn't ready to return at the start of the Stanley Cup Semifinals.