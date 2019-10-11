Kulak was not in the lineup for Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Kulak opened the season alongside Cale Fleury on the third pair for the first two games, but the duo have been healthy scratches the next two games. Montreal head coach Claude Julien feels the team is getting better play from Mike Reilly and Christian Folin and will stick with those two for now, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.