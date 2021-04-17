Kulak had an assist, two shots on net and four hits in Friday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Kulak shifted from the top pair to the third with the earlier-than-expected return of Ben Chiarot from a fractured hand, but it did not cool off his rare scoring spree. He was the second helper on Tyler Toffoli's first-period goal, throwing the puck into the corner to Nick Suzuki, who circled the net and found Toffoli cruising through the slot for the first of his two goals. Kulak has points in three consecutive games. The blueliner has seven points over 37 games.