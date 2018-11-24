Kulak had two shots, a hit and a takeaway over 19:14 of ice time on the second pair in Friday's 3-2 loss to Buffalo.

Kulak made his debut for the Canadiens after getting the call from AHL Laval. The Edmonton-native didn't make any glaring mistakes while earning an "atta boy" from coach Claude Julien. "He played most of the season so he looked like he was comfortable," Julien told Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette. "He played on his toes, supported the attack and won a lot of those puck battles. That's what we're looking for from our (defensemen) and hopefully he can continue to do that." Kulak, who played 71 games for Calgary last season, looked comfortable with the NHL pace. He'll likely be in the lineup Saturday at home against the Bruins. Long-term, he offers more stay-at-home game than either Mike Reilly or Xavier Ouellet, both of whom were healthy scratches Friday. We expect changes coming on Montreal's back end, particularly when Shea Weber returns next Tuesday.