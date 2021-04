Kulak had an assist, one shot on net, one hit and one blocked shot in Monday's 4-2 win over Toronto.

This was an incidental assist for Kulak, who had a shot deflect of his legs. The puck went to Josh Anderson, who went the length of the ice to beat Jack Campbell glove side for his 15th tally of the season. For Kulak, it was his first point in 21 games.