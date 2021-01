Kulak had an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Kulak corralled a loose puck at the red line and pushed possession into the Canucks' end before backhanding a pass to Nick Suzuki, whose quick one-timer beat Braden Holtby for the first goal of the game. Kulak, who has two assists through six games, is the defensive-minded member of the third pair, skating with rookie Alexander Romanov.