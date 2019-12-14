Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Playing more minutes
Kulak is averaging 18:01 minutes of ice time over the last six games as a replacement for the injured Victor Mete (ankle).
Kulak is pointless over the six-game run, but he's plus-1 and getting his confidence back while logging more ice time than his season average (15:40). The 25-year-old blueliner, who served as a top-4 defenseman last season, has been a healthy scratch 11 times this season. "I got back in more of a rhythm," Kulak told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette. "I'm just playing right now ... I'm not thinking too much. Just instincts are taking over and I'm just playing better hockey." With Mete hitting the ice Friday, he could return for next week's road trip through Western Canada. His return could put a dent in Kulak's playing time.
