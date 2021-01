Kulak notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Kulak set up his defense partner, rookie Alexander Romanov, for the opening goal Monday. It was Kulak's first point of the year to go with four shots on goal, six blocked shots and three hits in three contests. There's not much to get excited about from a fantasy perspective -- Kulak's a stay-at-home defender that will allow Romanov to roam around more in the offensive zone.