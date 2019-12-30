Kulak had an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Panthers.

Kulak was the primary assistant to Max Domi's goal early in the second period which gave Montreal a brief one-goal lead. After that, the Canadiens' porous defense could not hold the lead. A little more than a minute after Domi's goal, Kulak was late getting to Aleksander Barkov, who scored his second of the night and started a four-goal run by Florida. Kulak, who had 17 points and was plus-12 over 57 games for Montreal in 2018-19, has three assists and is minus-7 over 28 games in 2019-20.