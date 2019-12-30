Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Primary helper in loss
Kulak had an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Panthers.
Kulak was the primary assistant to Max Domi's goal early in the second period which gave Montreal a brief one-goal lead. After that, the Canadiens' porous defense could not hold the lead. A little more than a minute after Domi's goal, Kulak was late getting to Aleksander Barkov, who scored his second of the night and started a four-goal run by Florida. Kulak, who had 17 points and was plus-12 over 57 games for Montreal in 2018-19, has three assists and is minus-7 over 28 games in 2019-20.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Playing more minutes•
-
Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Returns to lineup•
-
Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Records second point•
-
Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Returns to active lineup•
-
Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Re-enters lineup on second pair•
-
Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Off for second straight game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.