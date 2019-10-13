Kulak returned to the lineup Saturday after being a healthy scratch the last two games. He had an assist, a hit and a block while finishing plus-2 in a 6-3 win over St. Louis.

Kulak, who skated with rookie Cale Fleury on the third pair the first two games of the season, returned to action on the second pair with Jeff Petry. The duo played well when together last season and head coach Claude Julien was pleased with Saturday's performance. "He was good tonight," the coach told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette. "I thought he looked more like the guy that we knew. Maybe playing with Petry, he's the young guy on that group. Playing with Cale I think might have been a lot of pressure on him to kind of carry that pair. But no matter what I think, tonight was more like the Kuly that we know." Kulak has one point, three hits and three blocked shots over three games played.