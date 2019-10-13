Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Re-enters lineup on second pair
Kulak returned to the lineup Saturday after being a healthy scratch the last two games. He had an assist, a hit and a block while finishing plus-2 in a 6-3 win over St. Louis.
Kulak, who skated with rookie Cale Fleury on the third pair the first two games of the season, returned to action on the second pair with Jeff Petry. The duo played well when together last season and head coach Claude Julien was pleased with Saturday's performance. "He was good tonight," the coach told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette. "I thought he looked more like the guy that we knew. Maybe playing with Petry, he's the young guy on that group. Playing with Cale I think might have been a lot of pressure on him to kind of carry that pair. But no matter what I think, tonight was more like the Kuly that we know." Kulak has one point, three hits and three blocked shots over three games played.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Off for second straight game•
-
Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Inks three-year deal with Montreal•
-
Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Another two-point night•
-
Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Scores and draws assist in win•
-
Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Reaches 10-point mark•
-
Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Review changes goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.