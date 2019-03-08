Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Reaches 10-point mark
Kulak picked up an assist in a 5-2 loss to the Sharks on Thursday.
The helper gives Kulak three goals and seven assists in 44 games in his first season with the Canadiens. He has averaged 17:08 per game while skating on the third pairing, and he's added 79 hits this season. It's not enough to move the needle for fantasy purposes, but the 25-year-old has played well in his own zone, with a plus-9 rating for the year.
