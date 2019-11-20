Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Records second point
Kulak had an assist, one shot and two hits over 17:47 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Kulak provided a secondary assist on Artturi Lehkonen's first-period goal. It was just his second point (both assists) and first in 10 games. As a member of the third defensive pair, Kulak is not considered an offensive-minded blueliner nor do the Canadiens expect that from him.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Returns to active lineup•
-
Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Re-enters lineup on second pair•
-
Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Off for second straight game•
-
Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Inks three-year deal with Montreal•
-
Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Another two-point night•
-
Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Scores and draws assist in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.