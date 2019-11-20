Kulak had an assist, one shot and two hits over 17:47 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Kulak provided a secondary assist on Artturi Lehkonen's first-period goal. It was just his second point (both assists) and first in 10 games. As a member of the third defensive pair, Kulak is not considered an offensive-minded blueliner nor do the Canadiens expect that from him.