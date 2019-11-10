Play

Kulak posted two shots, one hit and one blocked shot over 13:03 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 win over Los Angeles.

Kulak had been a healthy scratch the last six contests before being active Saturday, taking a spot on the third pair recently held by Mike Reilly. After a poor effort Thursday, head coach Claude Julien shook up all four lines and made this one change on the blue line.

