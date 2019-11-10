Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Returns to active lineup
Kulak posted two shots, one hit and one blocked shot over 13:03 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 win over Los Angeles.
Kulak had been a healthy scratch the last six contests before being active Saturday, taking a spot on the third pair recently held by Mike Reilly. After a poor effort Thursday, head coach Claude Julien shook up all four lines and made this one change on the blue line.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Re-enters lineup on second pair•
-
Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Off for second straight game•
-
Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Inks three-year deal with Montreal•
-
Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Another two-point night•
-
Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Scores and draws assist in win•
-
Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Reaches 10-point mark•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.