Kulak had an assist, one shot on goal, one hit, two blocked shots, and a two-minute minor penalty in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Kulak, who returned to action after being a healthy scratch Monday, corralled a loose puck off a blocked shot and directed a wrister toward the net the was tipped in by Josh Anderson. It was the third assist of the season for the third-pair defenseman.