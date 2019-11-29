Kulak returned to the active lineup Thursday after being a healthy scratch for two games. He had one hit and was minus-3 in a 6-4 loss to the Devils.

Kulak had a rough night and was the culprit on one New Jersey score, getting caught up ice on a 2-on-1 rush that Travis Zajac converted for the Devils' second goal. Kulak ended up with a defenseman-low 11:38 of ice time.