Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Review changes goal
Kulak's second-period goal was ruled no goal on review in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Lightning.
The Canadiens played heroically, shutting down the NHL's most prolific offense before grabbing a 1-0 lead on Kulak's goal; however, rookie Jesperi Kotkaniemi was ruled offside after video review. The Habs are left wondering what might have happened had the goal stood, as Tampa Bay went on to score three third-period goals and hand Montreal's its third consecutive defeat. Kulak remains at three goals and six points through 34 games played.
