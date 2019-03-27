Kulak finished with two points in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Panthers.

The goal and assist give Kulak 14 points in 52 games, certainly solid production from the blue line, but at this point, he's little besides a depth defenseman in a fantasy sense. Kulak does seem to have found a home on Montreal's second defensive pairing, alongside Jeff Petry, so the former Flame should continue to see plenty of ice time down the stretch and (possibly) into the postseason.