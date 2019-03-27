Kulak finished with two points in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Panthers.

The goal and assist give Kulak 14 points in 52 games, certainly solid production from the blue line, but at this point, he's little besides a depth defenseman in a fantasy sense. Kulak does seem to have found a home on Montreal's second defensive pairing, alongside Jeff Petry, so the former Flame should continue to see plenty of ice time down the stretch and (possibly) into the postseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories