Kulak will remain part of the starting six defensemen, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Kulak was among the top six defensemen at Monday's practice while Mike Reilly and Xavier Ouelett served as extra blueliners. With Shea Weber (knee) expected back Tuesday, Kulak was in danger of going back to AHL Laval, but the Canadiens cleared a spot by waiving Karl Alzner.