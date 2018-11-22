Kulak was recalled from AHL Laval on Thursday and will join the team in Buffalo ahead of Friday's game versus the Sabres.

Kulak has 11 points in 19 games with AHL Laval, and the 24-year-old could get a chance to dress for the Canadiens who've seen their defense core struggle of late. Presently sitting fifth worst in the league, the Canadiens are giving up an average of 3.41 goals per game.