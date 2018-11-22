Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Summoned by parent club
Kulak was recalled from AHL Laval on Thursday and will join the team in Buffalo ahead of Friday's game versus the Sabres.
Kulak has 11 points in 19 games with AHL Laval, and the 24-year-old could get a chance to dress for the Canadiens who've seen their defense core struggle of late. Presently sitting fifth worst in the league, the Canadiens are giving up an average of 3.41 goals per game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...