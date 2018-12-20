Kulak was a healthy scratch for Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Kulak had been prominent of late, skating on the first pair with Shea Weber over the last couple of weeks, but took seat Wednesday as Jordie Benn returned to the lineup alongside Weber. Coach Claude Julien typically tweaks his lineup following a bad loss, which Monday's 4-0 blanking by the Bruins has been described, and this was one of those changes. Kulak had 16 minutes of ice time Monday, his lowest TOI since being called up in late November. The coach did not divulge a reason why Kulak was the defenseman scratched when asked by Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette. "I'm never going to give you a why. All I'm going to say is we've had some Ds that have struggled at times. Right now, tonight there's a team with lots of experience on the other side. There's a team that's very dangerous offensively. I think we got a little bit more of a veteran look tonight," said Julien.