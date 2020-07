Kulak missed Monday's practice session with an undisclosed problem and was classified as "unable to practice", per John Lu of TSN.ca.

Kulak was bogged down in an eight-game pointless streak prior to the league going on hiatus. Given his limited offensive capabilities, the defender won't offer much in terms of value for postseason pools or DFS contests. If declared ready to play, Kulak would likely replace Noah Juulsen or Christian Folin in the lineup.