Lernout was sent down to AHL Laval on Wednesday.

It might be too soon to assume that Lernout was reassigned to clear space under the 23-man roster limit for Shea Weber (foot) to be taken off IR, as the Rocket are in action Wednesday and the 22-year-old Lernout has not appeared in the Habs' previous two outings. That leaves plenty of time for Montreal to recall the defenseman prior to Thursday's clash with Tampa Bay.