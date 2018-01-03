Canadiens' Brett Lernout: Demoted to minors
Lernout was sent down to AHL Laval on Wednesday.
It might be too soon to assume that Lernout was reassigned to clear space under the 23-man roster limit for Shea Weber (foot) to be taken off IR, as the Rocket are in action Wednesday and the 22-year-old Lernout has not appeared in the Habs' previous two outings. That leaves plenty of time for Montreal to recall the defenseman prior to Thursday's clash with Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brett Lernout: Recalled by big club•
-
Canadiens' Brett Lernout: Sent back to AHL•
-
Canadiens' Brett Lernout: Promoted from minors•
-
Canadiens' Brett Lernout: Sent back to St. John's•
-
Canadiens' Brett Lernout: Emergency call-up Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Brett Lernout: Impresses during tournament•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...