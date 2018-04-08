Lernout was reassigned to AHL Laval on Sunday.

Lernout had one assist and dished out 56 hits in 18 NHL games this season, and he'll return to AHL Laval for the final two games of the season. AHL Laval is far from playoff contention, so they don't need Lernout's contributions as much as the 22-year-old blueliner needs to continue developing.