Lernout was placed on waviers by the Canadiens on Tuesday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Lernout made a couple of trips from AHL Laval to Montreal last season, earning his first NHL point in 18 games. The Canadiens are set on the blueline, so this move does not come as a surprise. He'll end up at Laval if he clears waivers.

