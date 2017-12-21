Canadiens' Brett Lernout: Promoted from minors
Lernout was called up from AHL Laval on Thursday.
Lernout's recall should not come as a surprise after Shea Weber (foot) was placed on injured reserve. The 22-year-old Lernout -- who has tallied five points in 30 games with the Rocket -- will provide some emergency depth on the blue line, but shouldn't be expected to crack the lineup.
