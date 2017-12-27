Canadiens' Brett Lernout: Recalled by big club
The Canadiens recalled Lernout from AHL Laval on Wednesday.
Shea Weber (foot) and David Schlemko (illness) have both been ruled out of Wednesday's matchup with Carolina, so Lernout will likely skate in a bottom-pairing role against the Hurricanes. The 2014 third-round pick has tallied five points (one goal, four assists) in 30 games with AHL Laval this campaign.
