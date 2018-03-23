Canadiens' Brett Lernout: Registers first NHL point
Lernout had an assist, two blocked shots and a hit while finishing plus-2 over a season-high 19:08 of ice time in Wednesday's loss to the Penguins.
The game officially eliminated Montreal from postseason consideration, so it was good to see coach Claude Julien give Lernout a longer leash. He threw the 22-year-old defenseman out there for the penalty-kill, and Lernout got his first NHL point on Nikita Scherbak's shorthanded goal. Lernout is a big-bodied defenseman, who should get enhanced TOI for the rest of the season. He's a rare breed on the Canadiens, being one of four players on the positive side of plus-minus.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...