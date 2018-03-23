Lernout had an assist, two blocked shots and a hit while finishing plus-2 over a season-high 19:08 of ice time in Wednesday's loss to the Penguins.

The game officially eliminated Montreal from postseason consideration, so it was good to see coach Claude Julien give Lernout a longer leash. He threw the 22-year-old defenseman out there for the penalty-kill, and Lernout got his first NHL point on Nikita Scherbak's shorthanded goal. Lernout is a big-bodied defenseman, who should get enhanced TOI for the rest of the season. He's a rare breed on the Canadiens, being one of four players on the positive side of plus-minus.