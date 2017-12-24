Canadiens' Brett Lernout: Sent back to AHL
Lernout was assigned to AHL Laval following Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.
Lernout made his NHL debut Saturday, receiving 14:43 of ice time and finishing minus-1 against Edmonton. The 22-year-old was slow afoot and looked overmatched against Edmonton's speed.
