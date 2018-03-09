The Canadiens recalled Lernout from AHL Laval on Thursday.

Rinat Valiev left Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Panthers due to a lower-body injury, and David Schlemko was unavailable against Florida due to an upper-body malady, so Lernout will likely round out the Canadiens' depth at defense Saturday against Tampa Bay. The 2014 third-round pick has totaled one goal and eight points in 54 contests with AHL Laval this campaign.