Pickford scored a goal and added three assists in WHL Medicine Hat's 5-1 win over Lethbridge on Saturday.

Pickford signed his entry-level deal earlier in the week, and he continues to roll now that he's under contract with the Canadiens. He's picked up 13 goals and seven assists over his last seven outings. For the season, he has 26 goals and 22 helpers through 32 appearances. Now that he's under contract, it's possible he sees some time with the Canadiens near the end of the regular season if the Tigers' WHL playoff run is short.