Canadiens' Bryce Pickford: Crosses 40-goal mark with hattie
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pickford scored three goals on eight shots in WHL Medicine Hat's 6-3 win over Brandon on Wednesday.
Pickford is up to 41 goals and 76 points in just 49 appearances this season. He has eight goals and six assists over seven games since he returned from a month-long absence. Pickford has been incredible all season, and the Canadiens prospect earned his entry-level deal in December, paving the way for him to contribute for AHL Laval in 2026-27.
More News
-
Canadiens' Bryce Pickford: One of each Friday•
-
Canadiens' Bryce Pickford: Five more points for Tigers•
-
Canadiens' Bryce Pickford: Already at career high in points•
-
Canadiens' Bryce Pickford: Inks entry-level deal•
-
Canadiens' Bryce Pickford: Piling up points•
-
Canadiens' Bryce Pickford: Keeps rolling with hat trick•