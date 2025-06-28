Pickford was the 81st overall pick by Montreal in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Pickford was eligible for the 2024 draft but wasn't selected. He was a depth player his first two junior seasons with WHL Seattle, and the numbers (seven goals, 34 points in 119 games) reflected that. He was traded to Medicine Hat ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, and his game took off playing for a team that won the WHL Championship before falling in the Memorial Cup. Pickford had 20 goals and 47 points in 48 games before adding a ridiculous 13 goals and 24 points in 18 postseason appearances. He's a defenseman, by the way. Outside of a bomb from the point, Pickford has average skills across the board. Whether or not that's enough to make it as a pro is an open question, but the improvements he made this past year appeared legitimate.