Pickford scored a goal on six shots and added an assist in WHL Medicine Hat's 4-3 shootout loss to Edmonton.

Pickford has logged five multi-point efforts this season, including three over his last seven games. He's at eight goals, eight helpers, 64 shots on net and a plus-16 rating through 16 outings for Medicine Hat this season. The 19-year-old blueliner is showing consistency for the second year in a row, and his big shot from the blue line could be a plus as he continues his development.