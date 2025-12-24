Pickford signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canadiens on Wednesday.

Pickford was selected by Montreal with the No. 81 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The blueliner helped Medicine Hat win the WHL Championship by supplying 20 goals and 47 points in 48 during the 2024-25 regular season, followed by 13 goals and 24 points in 18 playoff appearances. However, the 19-year-old has been even more impressive this campaign. Pickford has collected 25 goals and 44 points in 31 outings with Medicine Hat. He's the league leader in goals, which is crazy for a blueliner.