Pickford scored twice on 11 shots and added an assist in WHL Medicine Hat's 6-5 overtime loss to Brandon on Saturday.

Pickford has racked up seven points over his last four contests. The defenseman is up to 11 goals and 10 assists through 19 contests for the Tigers this season. The Canadiens prospect finished with 47 points in 48 regular-season outings in 2024-25, but it looks like he's found another level to his game in what's likely to be his last year in the WHL.