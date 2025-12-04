Pickford scored twice and added an assist in WHL Medicine Hat's 7-1 win over Prince Albert on Wednesday.

Pickford has three goals and seven points over his last three games. The Canadiens prospect is up to 15 goals and 16 helpers, as well as a plus-26 rating, through 26 appearances this season. Pickford is also captaining the Tigers this season, showing off his leadership traits in addition to a blossoming offense.