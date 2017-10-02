Canadiens' Byron Froese: Cut from camp
Froese was waived by Montreal on Monday.
Froese doesn't provide much from an offensive standpoint, as evidenced by his career output of five points in 62 NHL games. The former Maple Leaf and Lightning signed a two-year deal with Montreal this offseason, and will likely be limited to providing organizational depth from the AHL level -- assuming he goes unclaimed on waivers.
