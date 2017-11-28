Froese recorded two shots, three blocked shots and a minor penalty through just 9:40 of ice time during Monday's 3-1 win over Columbus.

The 26-year-old forward has how failed to record a point in all eight games he's played this season, and Froese has only topped 10 minutes of ice time in a single outing. As a result, he's off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop