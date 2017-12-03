Canadiens' Byron Froese: Picks up first two-point game with Montreal
Froese gathered two assists in Saturday's 10-1 home win over the Red Wings.
You know life is good for your squad when even fourth-line skaters, like Froese, are scribbling all over the box score. The 26-year-old was the primary distributor on goals that went to Nicolas Deslauriers and David Carr, respectively. Still, don't go thinking that two-point outings will be a new trend for the third-year pivot; Froese doesn't play enough.
