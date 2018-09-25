Canadiens' Byron Froese: Placed on waivers
Froese was placed on waivers by the Canadiens on Tuesday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Froese played 48 games for Montreal last season, generating a career-high 11 points for a team desperate for centers. If he clears waivers, Froese will likely end up at AHL Laval.
More News
-
Canadiens' Byron Froese: Sets new career highs•
-
Canadiens' Byron Froese: Pots goal•
-
Canadiens' Byron Froese: Grabs second helper in three games•
-
Canadiens' Byron Froese: Scores first goal with Canadiens•
-
Canadiens' Byron Froese: Picks up first two-point game with Montreal•
-
Canadiens' Byron Froese: Logs just 9:40 in win•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...